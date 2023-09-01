 Don’t elect those who oppose Constitution, says CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked people not to vote for those who are against the Constitution. The CM advised people not to spoil the future of their children by giving power to such forces.

He was speaking at the D Devaraj Urs Jayantotsava organised by the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti in Bengaluru. He said that if Dr BR Ambedkar had not been the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, then India would not have had such a meaningful Constitution.

Devaraj Urs worked hard to effectively implement the aspirations of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution through his position as CM, he added.“Tiller is the owner of the land” has become “Rich is the owner of the land” under BJP rule. “This is why I said if power is given to people who oppose the Constitution, social justice will be undermined,” he said.

SCSP/TSP funds not utilised for guarantees

CM also slammed the BJP for alleging that SCSP/TSP funds are being used for the five guarantees. Siddaramaiah said the guarantees will empower the lives of the poor and the middle class. “Don’t believe it, look at the documents and teach the BJP a lesson,” the chief minister said.

