Obama, Dalai Lama to lay foundation for yoga centre in Mandya in December

The centre is built by Bhutayi Trust owned by US-based Dr Lakshminarasimha Murthy, father of US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.

Published: 01st September 2023

Former US President Barack Obama (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle and Tibetan religious head the Dalai Lama will visit Mandya in December to lay the foundation stone for an International Yoga and Meditation Centre at Hallegere village.  The centre is built by Bhutayi Trust owned by US-based Dr Lakshminarasimha Murthy, father of US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.

A delegation consisting of Dr Lakshminarasimha Murthy, Agriculture and Mandya district minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, MLC Dinesh Guligowda and others met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday seeking assistance to provide facilities in Hallegere village such as helipad, road, drains, electricity, drinking water etc.

Responding positively, Siddaramaiah assured the State Government’s cooperation. “I shall call for a meeting with officials concerned and discuss the matter,” he added.

Dr Lakshminarasimha Murthy plans to construct the centre on 13 acres at Hallegere village at a cost of Rs 80 crore. His son Dr. Vivek Murthy has served as the US Surgeon General under Obama, Donald Trump, and now under President Joe Biden.

