Railways to submit new proposal for Hubballi-Ankola Railway Line Project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Railways informed the Karnataka High Court that it will submit a revised proposal for the Hubballi-Ankola Railway Line Project as per the recommendation made by the committee constituted by the National Board for Wildlife.

Recording the submission made by the Railways in the form of an affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal disposed of a batch of PILs filed against the decision taken by the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife to go ahead with the project.

Expressing concern over the diversion of 595.64 hectares of forest land in Karwar, Yellapura and Dharwad divisions for the construction of a new Broad Gauge Railway line between Hubballi and Ankola, the petitioners have challenged the proposal.

In its affidavit, the Railways submitted that the committee was constituted by the National Board for Wildlife following the directions issued by the high court. The committee had directed the Railways to submit a revised proposal of the project in accordance with the recommendations made by it.

