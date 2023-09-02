Home States Karnataka

Associate of fake Lokayukta DySP arrested in Bengaluru

Patil had threatened government engineers in Kushtagi and Lingasur taluks. The Vidhana Soudha police caught Santosh Koppad, who is Patil’s associate.

Published: 02nd September 2023 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The associate of a fake Lokayukta DySP has been arrested after he was trapped by the Vidhana Soudha police. The police are also on the lookout for the fake Lokayukta DySP identified as Vishal Patil.

Patil used to blackmail government officials that he had details of their alleged disproportionate assets and demanded money to close the case. He threatened the officials of taking action against them and filing a case in the Lokayukta. A few officials brought this to the notice of the Lokayukta officials and a case was filed.

Patil had threatened government engineers in Kushtagi and Lingasur taluks. The Vidhana Soudha police caught Santosh Koppad, who is Patil’s associate. Both the accused are from Belagavi, and Patil was leading a lavish lifestyle. He had employed Koppad to collect money from the victims near Vidhana Soudha.

