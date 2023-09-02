Home States Karnataka

BL Santhosh faces heat from Congress, BSY supporters

A section of BJP leaders had blamed Santhosh for the party’s drubbing in the Assembly polls. Santhosh had recently remarked that 40-45 Congress MLAs were in touch with him.

Published: 02nd September 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (File Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh is in the eye of a political storm for holding a preparatory meeting for BJP leaders for the Lok Sabha elections without involving senior leader BS Yediyurappa and also commenting that several Congress MLAs are in touch with him.

A section of BJP leaders had blamed Santhosh for the party’s drubbing in the Assembly polls. Santhosh had recently remarked that 40-45 Congress MLAs were in touch with him. Senior Congress leader and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that not even Congress municipal councillors are in touch with Santhosh. “No one wants to join the BJP as it uses them and throws them away. Yediyurappa was also made to step down as CM,” Reddy added.

Industries Minister MB Patil questioned Santhosh about the absence of former ministers ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and V Somanna at the meeting. He termed Santhosh’s statement on Congress leaders as a gimmick to retain the BJP leaders in the party.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar sarcastically said he would be happy if Santhosh gets in touch with all the Congress MLAs.Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said Santhosh issued the statement out of frustration due to the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls “under his leadership”.

Meanwhile, former BJP minister and staunch supporter of BS Yediyurappa, MP Renukacharya attacked Santhosh for snubbing the Veerashaiva Lingayat leadership in the party. “He (Santhosh) did not build the party in Karnataka as he entered the organisation in 2006-2007 from the Sangh Parivar. But he wants the entire party in his clutches and wants his faction to take control of the party who are not elected by the people,” he added.

  • chandrasekaran
    rss bjp use people and then throw them away. Lingayats should respond by ditching bjp and restore its past as a sideline nuisance in karnataka.
    1 day ago reply
