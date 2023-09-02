Boy oh boy! A wedding to please the Rain God

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Superstition thrives amid dry spells in order to appease the Rain God Varuna. Rituals like frog marriage and donkey marriage are common, especially in rural areas. As monsoon has failed in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, people resorted to a bizarre practice of marrying off two boys — one dressed like a bride and the other in groom’s attire at Hirekattigenahalli in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district.

The ritual was performed on Thursday night in front of all the villagers. The couple got blessings from all the villagers and gifts from some just like a usual wedding

Much to the relief of the villagers, it rained for 30 minutes in villages in Chikkaballapur district on Friday. Residents said they were struggling with the dry spell and it is a normal practice whenever monsoon fails. Meanwhile, the boys were identified for the ritual with the consent of their parents.

