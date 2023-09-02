Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy out of danger, may be discharged from hospital today

His health continues to progress positively, he is comfortable and recovering under the attentive care of medical experts, the health bulletin released by Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar stated.  

Published: 02nd September 2023 06:47 AM

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, who was admitted to the hospital for a mild brain stroke, is likely to be discharged on Saturday, sources said. On Friday, Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and JDS Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda visited Kumaraswamy at the hospital and enquired about his health.

Soon after his discharge, Kumaraswamy may go to his farmhouse near Bidadi and spend some two to three weeks there as he has been told to relax and stick to a strict regimen.JDS started its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections last Monday and Kumaraswamy’s family is said to be concerned that he would get back into active politics.

On Friday, some 20 members of the JDS core committee, including former minister Bandeppa Kashempur, held a video conference and made inquiries about Kumaraswamy’s health. His health continues to progress positively, he is comfortable and recovering under the attentive care of medical experts, the health bulletin released by Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar stated.  

Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha, son Nikhil and grandson Aviyandev were seen at the hospital throughout the day. Kumaraswamy reportedly suffered a mild brain stroke early Wednesday and was admitted to an Apollo Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar. Meanwhile, Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah and Cabinet ministers N Chaluvarayaswamy and Shivaraj Tangadagi on Thursday visited  Kumaraswamy.

