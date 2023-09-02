Karnataka sees GST collection of Rs 11,116 crore, records 16 per cent growth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka GST collection is at Rs 11,116 crore, 16 per cent above the Rs 9,583 collected in the same month last year. Interestingly Karnataka’s GST collection for August was Rs 11,505 crore. What is important is that these figures hover above the psychologically important Rs 10,000-crore mark. But Karnataka has a lot of catching up to do with Maharashtra, which houses the national financial capital Mumbai which was a robust Rs 23,282 crore, recording a robust 23 per cent growth.

Karnataka’s collections were, however, clearly above other competitors -- Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat managed Rs 9,765 crore, a growth of 12 per cent.

Tamil Nadu which also fell short of the Rs 10,000-crore mark with Rs 9,475 crore collection has shown a 13 per cent growth. United Andhra Pradesh’s collections were Rs 7,872 crore with a growth of 11.5 per cent. Karnataka’s SGST was Rs 3,029 crore and the SGST portion of IGST was Rs 2,627 crore adding up to a total of Rs 5,656 crore.

