Keep KSPCB notification on hold, Karnataka High Court tells government

The government issued the notification to cut short her tenure which was to run till November 2024.

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to keep in abeyance, till the next date of hearing, the notification dated August 31, clarifying that the tenure of Dr Shantha A. Thimmaiah as chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board stands completed as on March 4, 2022.

The government issued the notification to cut short her tenure which was to run till November 2024. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order after hearing the arguments of Shantha’s counsel and the submission made by Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty in support of the corrigendum issued by way of notification by the state government.

The court said the issue needs to be heard at length and due to paucity of time, it is not possible for it to do so, and the petition be listed for Thursday. Though the petitioner prayed for an interim order keeping the notification in abeyance, it would be considered at the next date of hearing, it added.

