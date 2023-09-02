Home States Karnataka

Kerala man held for making illegal liquor in Kodagu

A total of 60 kg of caustic caramel and over 2,000 empty liquor bottles with liquor labels were seized.

Published: 02nd September 2023

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 47-year-old man from Kerala was arrested in Kodagu for illegally manufacturing liquor and selling it under Indian-made foreign liquor labels in parts of Kodagu and Kerala. A team led by Bhagamandala SI Shoba L, under the guidance of SP Ramarajan K, DySP Jagadish, and Madikeri CI Anoop Madappa, raided accused Hasim, a native of Kasaragod, in Tavuru village of Bhagamandala limits, who had recently moved there after marrying a woman from the village.

A total of 60 kg of caustic caramel and over 2,000 empty liquor bottles with liquor labels were seized. Police confirmed that the raw materials used to manufacture the illegal liquor were detrimental to health.

He would pass on the liquor in the original bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor which even had the seals of the excise department. The police are also trying to ascertain the outlets where the illegal liquor was supplied. Most of the liquor was transported to Kerala, sources confirmed.

