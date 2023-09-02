Home States Karnataka

Obesity among kids a rising concern, One in five overweight

The trend of a sedentary lifestyle and lack of sleep, which was more prevalent among adults, is now seen in children too, say doctors.

Published: 02nd September 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

obesity, Obese

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The prevalence of obesity among children has increased so much that kids as young as 10 years are being diagnosed with diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, doctors say. Dealing with such children is similar to dealing with adults suffering from similar issues.

Dr Manjiri Somashekhar, lead and senior consultant, of paediatric surgery, at Aster CMI Hospital, says obesity among children, especially ones from affluent backgrounds, is a concern. It is often seen that children in the age group of 8-12 weigh an average of 60kg, which is double the acceptable weight for children of that age group.

Dr Manjiri says she sees close to 150 children in the outpatient department each month, of whom at least 30 are obese (1 in 5 children). Doctors say poor dietary habits, coupled with a lack of supervision from parents, have resulted in obesity in children. Dr Manjiri explained that the consumption of processed foods that are rich in preservatives is also a factor.  

In a city like Bengaluru, it is observed that more school-going children from middle and upper-middle-class backgrounds are obese. “In most cases, parents do not pay much attention to children’s increasing weight unless they fall sick too often. Also, a slightly heavy child is considered healthy,” another doctor elaborates.

Along with being overweight, issues of constipation and severe appendicitis are the most common issues among children, which are dealt with by laparoscopic surgeries. Dr Manohar KN Nageshappa, chairman, of Diabetes Society of India-Karnataka chapter, explains that obesity has been prevalent for a long time. The obesity pandemic was a silent one which got ignited with the Covid-19 pandemic, he adds. The trend of a sedentary lifestyle and lack of sleep, which was more prevalent among adults, is now seen in children too, say doctors.

Dr Manohar added that parents’ attitude toward letting children eat what they want has caused such issues, which will lead to a rise in many other diseases among children, much earlier than expected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
obesity children diabetes blood pressure processed foods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp