Prajwal Revanna ready for legal battle at Supreme Court, says HD Devegowda about disqualification

The Karnataka High Court announced the disqualification of Prajwal Revanna over the filing of an allegedly false affidavit before the election commission during the 2019 Parliament elections.

Former PM HD Devegowda

Former PM HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS Supremo HD Devegowda on Saturday said that his grandson Prajwal Revanna is ready for the legal battle and file a petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court judgement which announced the disqualification of Prajwal Revanna over the filing of an allegedly false affidavit before the election commission during the 2019 Parliament elections.

Speaking to the reporters, he said that there is nothing to hide. Gowda said the people usually go to the Supreme Court if they fail to get the justice at lower courts so Prajwal also will approach the Supreme Court in this regard.

Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member said that he cannot comment on the court verdict as he is yet to study the contents of the case. He is not ready to comment on the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict and is ready for the legal battle, he added.

When asked about the Cauvery row, Gowda said that the Deputy Chief Minister and water resources minister  DK Shivakumar is allegedly airing different statements about the Cauvery row. The need of the hour is to fight the Cauvery issue cutting across the party line. Unfortunately, the political parties do not come to a consensus over sensitive issues along the lines of neighbouring states. The JDS is ready to support the congress.  The Congress and BJP should fight unitedly and keep political differences aside in the interest of the state.

Expressing deep concern over the drought-like situation in Karnataka, Gowda said that he couldn't attend the all-party meeting called by the CM to discuss the Cauvery issue due to his ill health. 

Meanwhile, Suraj Revanna, the brother of Prejwal Revanna, who is also an MLC said that everybody should respect the law of the land and they do accept the High Court verdict.

