Bengaluru: Veggie bites into chicken burger, dad gets back hotel stay money 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over his son biting into a chicken burger thinking it was vegetarian, a 62-year-old Brahmin dragged hotel Harsha The Fern in Shivamogga to the consumer commission and got a lump sum of Rs 15,000 spent for their stay at the hotel.

“It is important to note that the complainant adheres to a strictly pure vegetarian dietary regimen, and their profound religious sentiments, practices, and long-standing sanctified traditions have been deeply aggrieved by serving non-vegetarian food. This transgression has caused immeasurable emotional distress and anguish,” the commission said.

The Third Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president Shivarama K, members Chandrashekar S Noola and Rekha Sayannavar passed the order on the complaint filed by a 62-year-old man residing on Doddaballapura Road in Bengaluru.

The complainant’s son had booked rooms at the hotel from February 5 to 8, 2023 for himself, his father and another person, as they had to visit Shivamogga to attend a bereavement ceremony of a relative.

According to the complaint, the bed provided in the room was broken and it caused backaches to the complainant, who was already suffering from age-related issues. The complainant, who argued the case himself, and his associates ordered vegetarian food that included peanuts, a vegetarian burger and sandwich, as they are vegetarians.

The complainant’s son, without knowing, bit into the chicken burger and realised that it was not vegetarian. It happened that too at a time when they were attending rituals related to bereavement. The incident caused him extreme trauma remorse, depression and guilt. He also suffered from severe digestive issues and stomach ailments that needed treatment.

Later, the complainant and the son requested the hotel management to address their concerns and not charge their stay. However, the management’s response was reluctant and they offered an alternative compensation of another free meal, breakfast, or lunch/dinner. A notice was served to the hotel by the commission after the filing of the complaint.

