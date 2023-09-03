Cong preparing ground to fight Brand Modi with women-centric schemes in Karnataka

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, a grouping of 28 opposition parties, is making steady progress in formulating its strategy to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the Bengaluru conclave, the bloc got its name, and in the Mumbai summit, its leaders agreed to constitute a coordination committee to drive the initiative forward. While overcoming internal contradictions is a big challenge for the coalition partners in many states, in Karnataka, the foundation is being laid to take on “Brand Modi” with the state government’s women-centric guarantee schemes.

Four of the five guarantee schemes, including “Gruha Lakshmi” that was rolled out last week in Mysuru, are aimed at women’s empowerment and reducing the burden of inflation on households. If one goes by the manner in which the Siddaramaiah government launched the scheme to deposit Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of women heads of households, the Congress seems to be making a concerted effort to create a new set of “beneficiary class” of voters cutting across castes, religions, or regions in the state. Thousands of women were part of the launch event which was attended by many top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

If everything works as planned by Congress, it could be a counterbalance for BJP’s often-used strategy of wooing “labharthi varg” or the class of voters, who benefit from the Centre’s programmes and schemes. The Congress government seems to be carefully crafting its strategies with an eye on reaping rich dividends electorally, and its leaders are already talking about replicating the “Karnataka model” of guarantees in other election-bound states and also hope that it would be a game-changer in the Lok Sabha polls. But a lot depends on the effective implementation of the schemes, which will endear the party and the government to the people.

The schemes have touched a chord with a large segment of women voters, who constitute nearly 50% of total voters in the state. Women getting Rs 2,000 every month is a huge connect with the government, perhaps more than the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) which guarantees wages for unskilled work in rural areas. While the Shakti scheme provides free transportation for women, the Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyothi schemes aim to ease the burden on households. However, there is also a perception that the development works have taken a backseat due to the paucity of funds. The government must ensure that the overall development of the state is not compromised as that could have a far-reaching effect, including impacting the government’s ability to sustain the social welfare initiatives in the long run.

On the political front, it will be interesting to see how Congress keeps fine-tuning its May 10 assembly poll strategy to achieve its ambitious target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats and how the BJP which now seems to be struggling to find its bearing, counters it with its Brand Modi strategy. This time around, it will be a herculean task for the BJP to woo women voters in the state unless the party comes up with something innovative or more attractive schemes.

The Congress is working hard to gain control of the narrative, get a head start in preparations, and fix the shortcomings. The BJP is also likely to make all efforts to retain its seats as Karnataka, which is the only state in South India where the party can hope to win maximum seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be popular among a large section of the voters, despite BJP’s defeat in the assembly polls. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of 28 seats, BJP won 26, including an independent supported by the party. The immediate challenge for the party is to boost the morale of its leaders and cadres and appoint a Leader of the Opposition, and a new state president. It needs to put in place a clear chain of command and strategy in the state to take on the Congress government and not allow the narrative to completely slip away from its control. Any further delay could land the party in a dicey situation like a cricket team trying to up the run rate drastically in the last few overs to salvage the match.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, a grouping of 28 opposition parties, is making steady progress in formulating its strategy to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the Bengaluru conclave, the bloc got its name, and in the Mumbai summit, its leaders agreed to constitute a coordination committee to drive the initiative forward. While overcoming internal contradictions is a big challenge for the coalition partners in many states, in Karnataka, the foundation is being laid to take on “Brand Modi” with the state government’s women-centric guarantee schemes. Four of the five guarantee schemes, including “Gruha Lakshmi” that was rolled out last week in Mysuru, are aimed at women’s empowerment and reducing the burden of inflation on households. If one goes by the manner in which the Siddaramaiah government launched the scheme to deposit Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of women heads of households, the Congress seems to be making a concerted effort to create a new set of “beneficiary class” of voters cutting across castes, religions, or regions in the state. Thousands of women were part of the launch event which was attended by many top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. If everything works as planned by Congress, it could be a counterbalance for BJP’s often-used strategy of wooing “labharthi varg” or the class of voters, who benefit from the Centre’s programmes and schemes. The Congress government seems to be carefully crafting its strategies with an eye on reaping rich dividends electorally, and its leaders are already talking about replicating the “Karnataka model” of guarantees in other election-bound states and also hope that it would be a game-changer in the Lok Sabha polls. But a lot depends on the effective implementation of the schemes, which will endear the party and the government to the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The schemes have touched a chord with a large segment of women voters, who constitute nearly 50% of total voters in the state. Women getting Rs 2,000 every month is a huge connect with the government, perhaps more than the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) which guarantees wages for unskilled work in rural areas. While the Shakti scheme provides free transportation for women, the Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyothi schemes aim to ease the burden on households. However, there is also a perception that the development works have taken a backseat due to the paucity of funds. The government must ensure that the overall development of the state is not compromised as that could have a far-reaching effect, including impacting the government’s ability to sustain the social welfare initiatives in the long run. On the political front, it will be interesting to see how Congress keeps fine-tuning its May 10 assembly poll strategy to achieve its ambitious target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats and how the BJP which now seems to be struggling to find its bearing, counters it with its Brand Modi strategy. This time around, it will be a herculean task for the BJP to woo women voters in the state unless the party comes up with something innovative or more attractive schemes. The Congress is working hard to gain control of the narrative, get a head start in preparations, and fix the shortcomings. The BJP is also likely to make all efforts to retain its seats as Karnataka, which is the only state in South India where the party can hope to win maximum seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be popular among a large section of the voters, despite BJP’s defeat in the assembly polls. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of 28 seats, BJP won 26, including an independent supported by the party. The immediate challenge for the party is to boost the morale of its leaders and cadres and appoint a Leader of the Opposition, and a new state president. It needs to put in place a clear chain of command and strategy in the state to take on the Congress government and not allow the narrative to completely slip away from its control. Any further delay could land the party in a dicey situation like a cricket team trying to up the run rate drastically in the last few overs to salvage the match.