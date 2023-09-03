Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy who recovered from a stroke says he got a 'third birth' 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who suffered a mild stroke on August 30, was discharged from hospital on Sunday. Calling it a “third birth”, Kumaraswamy thanked doctors for giving him a new lease of life as he had undergone cardiac surgeries twice previously. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru at 3:40 a.m. last Wednesday, complaining of discomfort and weakness.

After his discharge, Kumaraswamy told reporters, “I was at my farmhouse in Bidadi when late in the night I felt some discomfort. I immediately called (Jayadeva director and his brother-in-law) Dr CN Manjunath who advised me to consult Dr Sathish Chandra.” Dr Chandra, neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, advised him to get admitted at the earliest, and Kumaraswamy reached the hospital in just 20 minutes.

The JDS leader urged people not to ignore their health in case of discomfort, and seek medical advice. He also highlighted the importance of the ‘golden hour’ and said a person suffering from a stroke must reach the hospital as early as possible. Stroke is very common and there is a need to increase awareness about it, Dr Chandra said.

Key poll strategist

After the crushing assembly election defeat in May 2023 reducing the party to a mere 19 seats, the JDS is now strategising for maximum impact, hoping to win at least six seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the legal challenge of Hassan notwithstanding.

The first glimmer of hope came with the discharge of Kumaraswamy from Apollo Hospitals. As the party’s key strategist, his wellbeing is crucial, especially now. In the worst-case scenario, JDS hopes to retain Hassan and Mandya and do well in four or five other MP seats, or at least help its allies.

Although Kumaraswamy may not return to political action for the next few weeks, JDS cadres are optimistic about his participation in poll meetings.

