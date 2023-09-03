Karnataka: Craters galore on this scenic Chorla Ghat road 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite the picturesque Belagavi-Panaji road via Chorla Ghat getting the national highway status in 2021, the stretch on the Karnataka side is in a pathetic condition.

The state government authorities and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have not taken any step to make this stretch motorable although people of the region have submitted several pleas to them. Parts of the stretch have huge craters, making it impossible for motorists, especially tourists, to drive.

People living in villages between Jamboti and Kankumbi along this national highway have decided to intensify their agitation against the delay in repairing the road and implementation of the proposed two-lane project. They took a decision in this regard at a meeting at Jamboti recently. Heads of villages and leaders of various associations attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, NHAI authorities claimed that temporary repair work is on and it will be continued till the implementation of a project to develop the whole stretch.

Notified as 748-AA, Belagavi-Chorla road was handed over to NHAI by the Public Works Department of Karnataka in 2021. Later, it was given the status of NH.

Will launch agitation for road repair: Activist

“We have decided to mobilise a strong public opinion against the delay in repairing the road. We will approach every gram panchayat in Jamboti-Kankumbi area in this regard. Unitedly, we will launch an agitation till the authorities get the road repaired,” noted activist Kiran Gaude said.

According to sources, the road will be white-topped (concretised) and a proposal in this regard has been sent to the NHAI headquarters.NHAI sources said the earlier proposal for a two-lane road could not be implemented due to the restrictions imposed by the forest department. “In consultation with the local authorities, we have prepared a fresh proposal worth Rs 90 crore. Under it, the 44-km road from Kinaye village near Belagavi to Chorla border will be white topped,” the sources said.

The contractor, who undertook repair work in May, has been directed to maintain the stretch given to him and repair the remaining stretch of the road till Chorla border under government grants, the sources said.

