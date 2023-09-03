Home States Karnataka

'Mekedatu will help TN in times of distress': CM Siddaramaiah

Published: 03rd September 2023 09:20 AM

Ballari district in-charge minister B Nagendra receives CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday

By Kiran Balannanavar 
Express News Service

BALLARI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the proposed Mekedatu project to store 68 tmcft of Cauvery water will help Karnataka release water to Tamil Nadu in times of distress.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “It is difficult to release water to TN now because of the poor storage level in the KRS and Kabini reservoirs. Moreover, the state is facing a drought-like situation.

The state may find it difficult even to provide water for irrigation and drinking purposes in cities and towns. I demand the Centre to call a meeting on the Cauvery water issue at the earliest. It should give clearance for the Makedatu project soon.”  

“The inflow into the reservoirs in the state is poor because of weak monsoon. We would have released water to TN if we had water for irrigation and drinking purposes. Unfortunately this time, the monsoon was weak in July and August. The Makedatu project will help us meet TN’s demand for water,” the CM said.

He said a crop survey has been conducted in 114 taluks. Of them, 105 are facing a drought-like situation. “On September 4, we will announce a list of drought-hit taluks and send a report to the Centre,” he added.

