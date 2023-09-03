New sustainable eco-adventure tourism policy for Karnataka soon  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will soon introduce a sustainable eco-adventure tourism policy to promote safe and legalised adventure sports and tourism in forest areas.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday said directions have been issued to formulate the policy in coordination with tourism, youth empowerment and sports and forest departments. A committee will be formed to come up with the policy, which will be included in the tourism policy. This is to ensure legal adventure sports, especially in locations that fall within forests, where the forest department permission is needed.

He said adventure tourism can also be a part of eco-tourism in collaboration with the sports department. This will attract more people and it has been decided to submit a report to formulate the new policy. Directions have also been issued to identify and list the locations for sustainable adventure eco-tourism activities, he added.

Khandre said officials have been told to prepare a comprehensive report on the steps needed to attract capital investment.

Improve public facilities at zoos: Minister

After meeting members of the forest department and directors of various zoos in Karnataka, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed administrations of zoos to prepare a detailed action plan to create more enclosures and improve public facilities. Special directions were issued to Mysuru and Bannerghatta zoos where the footfall is high.

