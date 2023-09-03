Home States Karnataka

Prajwal will fight HC order in SC: Deve Gowda

Gowda, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, said that he could not comment on the high court verdict as he has not read it yet.

Published: 03rd September 2023

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Saturday that his grandson Prajwal Revanna is ready to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the high court order disqualifying him as Hassan MP for indulging in corrupt practices during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Addressing reporters at Mavinakere in Holenarasipur taluk where he offered Shravana Shanivara puja to Lord Ranganatha Swamy, he said people usually go to the Supreme Court if they fail to get justice in lower courts. Prajwal will approach the top court for justice.

Gowda, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, said that he could not comment on the high court verdict as he has not read it yet. Prajwal is ready for the legal battle, he added.

‘Collective struggle need of the hour’

On the Cauvery row, Gowda said DyCM DK Shivakumar  has been issuing contradictory statements over release of water to TN. The need of the hour is a collective struggle by all parties and organisations in Karnataka. Unfortunately, the parties have not arrived at a consensus. TN parties are united in their struggle, he added.  Gowda said JDS is ready to support the Karnataka government on the issue. 

