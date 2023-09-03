Ready to take all-party team to brief PM on pending irrigation projects, says CM Siddaramaiah

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

ALMATTI (VIJAYAPURA DISTRICT): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Karnataka government is ready to take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Environment Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to apprise them of the need to implement pending irrigation schemes such as the Upper Krishna, Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects.

Addressing the media after chairing a review meeting of UKP at Almatti on Saturday, the CM said, “We are waiting for the PMO to respond to our letter. We will make our stand clear and make a demand to the Centre with regard to the implementation of these three major irrigation projects,” he elaborated.

Asserting that the State Government is unable to utilise 130 tmcft of Krishna waters allocated by the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal to Karnataka, the CM urged the Centre to issue the gazette notification at the earliest.

“The Centre is giving an excuse that since the matter is sub judice, it is not possible to issue gazette notification. But the fact is that, even if the matter is in the court, the government has no restrictions in issuing the gazette notification,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also said that Karnataka wants the Centre to declare UKP as a national project. The CM, who had come to offer bagina to the Krishna river at Almatti reservoir, said the priority of his government is to implement all pending irrigation projects.

The CM, however, asserted that the government will give prominence to complete UKP as the project has been delayed for decades.

“We wish to provide funds to complete the UKP project in 5 years as the cost has already escalated to nearly Rs 1 lakh crore”, he said.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said that the government is committed to protecting the interests of Karnataka in the Cauvery issue.

‘113 taluks may be declared drought-hit'

CM Siddaramaiah has said that the State Government will hold a meeting on Septe-mber 4 to decide on declaring 113 taluks in Karnataka drought-hit. The CM said 73 more taluks are also reeling under drought. The government will direct the officials to conduct a joint survey of the 73 taluks, he said. He said 186 taluks have received less than average rains this year. The CM said a memorandum will be submitted to the Centre for funds, and a delegation will also be sent if required. The Centre was to grant Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra Project, but it is yet to release funds, he added.

