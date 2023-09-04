60 AI-based security cameras to come up on Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled Expressway to curb traffic violations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the accident-prone Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled Expressway, the police, looking for a quick remedy, have recommended installing 60 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security cameras, at an average of one camera for a distance of every two kilometers.

Initially, the plan was to install one camera for a distance of every 10 kilometers along the 118 km stretch, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar.

Alok Kumar told The New Indian Express that they have suggested the installation of 60 AI-powered cameras on the stretch. "Earlier, the police department planned to set up the cameras. But as the highway is under the custody of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) they have come forward to do the job".

He said that a tender would be floated and the work would start after the process is completed.

Kumar further said that "AI cameras will not only identify vehicles crossing the maximum permitted speed limit but also identify the entry of restricted vehicles-two wheelers and three-wheeler vehicles onto the main carriage. Further, the cameras will be recording violations like using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seat belts and also those vehicles that are coming in the one-way direction posing a threat to other road users".

The cameras will share real-time data with the traffic management centres where cases will be registered based on the violation under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and e-challans be generated and the vehicle owners will have to pay the fine, he said.

Data released by the NHAI shows that nearly 75 per cent of vehicles like cars and bikes were involved in accidents caused by overspeeding which ranged up to 160 km per hour.



BENGALURU: On the accident-prone Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled Expressway, the police, looking for a quick remedy, have recommended installing 60 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security cameras, at an average of one camera for a distance of every two kilometers. Initially, the plan was to install one camera for a distance of every 10 kilometers along the 118 km stretch, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar. Alok Kumar told The New Indian Express that they have suggested the installation of 60 AI-powered cameras on the stretch. "Earlier, the police department planned to set up the cameras. But as the highway is under the custody of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) they have come forward to do the job".googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that a tender would be floated and the work would start after the process is completed. Kumar further said that "AI cameras will not only identify vehicles crossing the maximum permitted speed limit but also identify the entry of restricted vehicles-two wheelers and three-wheeler vehicles onto the main carriage. Further, the cameras will be recording violations like using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seat belts and also those vehicles that are coming in the one-way direction posing a threat to other road users". The cameras will share real-time data with the traffic management centres where cases will be registered based on the violation under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and e-challans be generated and the vehicle owners will have to pay the fine, he said. Data released by the NHAI shows that nearly 75 per cent of vehicles like cars and bikes were involved in accidents caused by overspeeding which ranged up to 160 km per hour.