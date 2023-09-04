Accidents, deaths drop on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a slew of measures were adopted on the infamous Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, the number of fatalities has dropped. Additional Director General of Police (Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar said the number of deaths was 29 in the month of May, which has come down to 6 in August.

He took to social media platform ‘X’, to say, “Trying our best to minimise fatalities on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. Number of deaths were 29 in the month of May, 28 in June, 8 in July and 6 in the month of August.”

Ever since the access-controlled highway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, the number of accidents shot up, and many travellers have witnessed death on the highway. Police officials led by ADGP Alok Kumar inspected the project in June and took up a slew of measures to curb accidents on the stretch.

One of the major steps was to penalise speedsters who cross 100 km/hr and ban the entry of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles and slow-moving agricultural vehicles. While the maximum speed on the highway is only 100 km/hr for the extreme right lane, and 80 km/hr for others, the maximum number of accidents was due to overspeeding, with vehicles cruising at over 160 km/hr. Alok Kumar thanked the team for bringing down the accident rate, adding that there is no room for complacency.

BENGALURU: After a slew of measures were adopted on the infamous Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, the number of fatalities has dropped. Additional Director General of Police (Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar said the number of deaths was 29 in the month of May, which has come down to 6 in August. He took to social media platform ‘X’, to say, “Trying our best to minimise fatalities on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. Number of deaths were 29 in the month of May, 28 in June, 8 in July and 6 in the month of August.” Ever since the access-controlled highway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, the number of accidents shot up, and many travellers have witnessed death on the highway. Police officials led by ADGP Alok Kumar inspected the project in June and took up a slew of measures to curb accidents on the stretch. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of the major steps was to penalise speedsters who cross 100 km/hr and ban the entry of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles and slow-moving agricultural vehicles. While the maximum speed on the highway is only 100 km/hr for the extreme right lane, and 80 km/hr for others, the maximum number of accidents was due to overspeeding, with vehicles cruising at over 160 km/hr. Alok Kumar thanked the team for bringing down the accident rate, adding that there is no room for complacency.