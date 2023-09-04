Art for all: 93-year-old among 5,000 participants at 15th Colorothon

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With over 5,000 individuals drawing, colouring, sketching and painting together on Sunday morning, Bengaluru’s Colorothon was a sight to behold. Inspired by the movie ‘Tare Zameen Par’, Kishore Joseph started Colorothon in 2014 to bring individuals of different age groups under one roof and unite them through art. This year the oldest participant was a 93-year-old person.

At the 15th edition of Colorothon which was held at St.John’s Auditorium, Koramangala, participants from from across came in, to put their creative skills on display, making it an inclusive event. “Anybody who can hold a pencil can take part in the festival of art. We’ve seen age groups between 3 years to 90 years come and set new benchmarks for artistic collaboration and community engagement,” said Joseph, Founder of Colorothon.

Participants engaged in their art

at the 15th edition of

Colorothon in Bengaluru

He added that when he watched ‘Tare Zameen Par’, he wanted to replicate the Colorothon, because nowadays, people don't find time to be with their family. “Even if people do find time for friends and family, they just consume various kinds of art, but nobody is doing anything creative. This is what I wanted to change.” Till now, the Colorothon painting festival has seen the participation of over 1,65,000 people across the country. The festival has been held in New Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Guwahati and Bengaluru.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy sent out letters to all government, international schools and NGOs to promote the event widely. “Be it a rickshaw driver, children from slums or from high-end societies, or people from old-age homes, art brings all together,” added Joseph. He also said that he wants to dedicate a day to Colorothon in India, to inspire people to bring out the hidden artists in them.

The unique free-of-cost art festival, sponsored by Akshayakalpa Organic, has no theme or rules. There are no prizes for first or second place. One is free to draw their imagination, and 15 individuals categorised in different age groups are given hampers for special artworks. Explaining the idea of getting adults to ‘be a kid again’, Joseph said that when he invites the Bangalore Police to help with security, “All are engaged in art, not much security is needed so the police officials also take a seat and start colouring, making the event more inclusive.”

