Belagavi man held by Bengaluru police for using fake Lokayukta officer’s identity

According to police sources, the duo accused were engaged in blackmailing PWD officials by posing themselves as Lokayukta officials. 

Published: 04th September 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Bengaluru police have arrested a Belagavi-based man for allegedly blackmailing government officials by showing his fake identity as a Lokayukta officer, a couple of days ago. The police revealed it on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Koppad. His associate Vishal Patil, a resident of Deshnur in Bailhongal is absconding. According to police sources, the duo accused were engaged in blackmailing PWD officials by posing themselves as Lokayukta officials. 

The police laid a trap and under the pretext of being PWD officials, called the accused on the phone and said that they were ready to give a bribe. Accordingly, they arrested Koppad, which alerted Patil, who then absconded.

