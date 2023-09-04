Belagavi man held by Bengaluru police for using fake Lokayukta officer’s identity

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Bengaluru police have arrested a Belagavi-based man for allegedly blackmailing government officials by showing his fake identity as a Lokayukta officer, a couple of days ago. The police revealed it on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Koppad. His associate Vishal Patil, a resident of Deshnur in Bailhongal is absconding. According to police sources, the duo accused were engaged in blackmailing PWD officials by posing themselves as Lokayukta officials.

The police laid a trap and under the pretext of being PWD officials, called the accused on the phone and said that they were ready to give a bribe. Accordingly, they arrested Koppad, which alerted Patil, who then absconded.

