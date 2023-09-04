BMTC to call for tender for double-decker buses, operations likely by the end of 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being delayed for ages, the double-decker buses that were once an attraction of Bengaluru will likely ply by this year's end in the city. Nearly two months after the state cabinet gave its nod for the procurement of ten double-decker buses at a cost of Rs 24 crore in the month of June, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is gearing up to call for tender soon.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said “BMTC had earlier called for a tender for the supply of five double-decker buses. As the bidder had quoted a high price, the cabinet had insisted on going for a re-tender and gave its approval for the procurement of ten double-decker buses.”

He said that the bus corporation is working on the tender details and they will soon call for tender.

When asked about the timeline and when the double-decker buses would start plying on Bengaluru roads, Reddy said "Except for Ashok Leyland's Switch Mobility, there are hardly any who are into manufacturing double-decker electric buses. We are not sure exactly when the buses will be delivered after the tendering process is over. The buses will be on the road soon."

Double-decker bus route:

In the backdrop of a college girl suffering 35 per cent burns after a water tanker pulled down a live electric wire on her recently in the city, a top BMTC official said that it is too early to comment on the routes. The official however added that given the rapid development of the city with the construction of flyovers and underpasses, these buses may be devoted to Outer Ring Road and other routes where there is no hindrance for the movement of the double-decker bus.

Double-decker timeline

Double-decker buses dotted the garden city in the 1970s and 1980s.

They were phased out in Bengaluru in the year 1997.

BMTC has been making attempts for more than a decade to bring the double-decker buses back on Bangalore roads, which have failed.

In January 2023, BMTC called for a tender for the supply of five double-decker buses.

As the tender was scrapped, BMTC is gearing up for a re-tender soon.

