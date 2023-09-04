Father stops youth from eve-teasing daughter, killed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man, who questioned a youth for eve-teasing his minor daughter, was stabbed to death at Shantinagar in Ashoknagar police limits on Saturday night.

The police have arrested the accused, Zaheed (22), who works at an electrical shop, for murder.

The deceased, Anwar Hussain, was a goods vehicle driver. Both the victim and the accused were living near Nanjappa Circle in Shantinagar.

Police arrest murderer

The police said Hussain’s 15-year-old daughter was being harassed by Zaheed, who was allegedly following her when she went to school and pestering her to fall in love with him. This was reportedly happening for the last 3-4 months and the girl had informed her father, who had warned Zaheed on a few occasions to stay away from his daughter.

However, Zaheed did not mend his ways and continued to harass the girl. Even on Saturday, he allegedly teased the girl, who went home and complained to her father.

“Around 9 pm, Hussain went to Zaheed’s house and complained against him to his parents and brother. This led to a heated argument between Hussain and Zaheed’s family members. Zaheed brought a knife and stabbed Hussain’s neck before fleeing the scene. Hussain was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries after a few hours,” the police said.

The Ashoknagar police, who registered a murder case, gathered information about Zaheed’s whereabouts and managed to arrest him on Sunday afternoon. The police are questioning Zaheed and he will be produced before the court on Monday.

