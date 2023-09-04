Hundreds of MGNREGA employees in Karnataka deprived of salary for six months now

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Hundreds of employees working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Karnataka have been deprived of salary for nearly six months now. The employees working under the act are unable to make ends meet. Technical glitches have been cited as the reason for the delay in payment.

As confirmed by sources, employees under the NREGA across the state have not received their salaries for six months. In Kodagu, a total of 32 employees are working under NREGA. This includes the posts of Assistant Director Coordinating Officer, district accounts manager, district management information system, and district education officer among other important posts.

“We have not been receiving salary for the past six months. When we ask the concerned authorities, we are told that there are some technical issues or software issues. However, what kind of software issue goes unresolved for six months?” questioned an employee working in the district.

When asked, the Zilla Panchayat CEO, Varnit Negi confirmed, “We are aware that there has been a delay in crediting salaries to several employees.

However, some technical details are being finalized by the central government and the issue will be resolved shortly.”

He explained that there have been changes at the central level even as the mapping and remapping process of Zilla Panchayats are ongoing. “A new module will be released soon and the issue will be resolved. We are following up on the issue regularly,” he added.

