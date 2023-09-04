I.N.D.I.A has no clarity on PM face: Deve Gowda

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) have no clarity and consensus over their prime ministerial candidate despite holding three meetings so far. He told the media that he does not know how the opposition bloc will take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

They have not come up with any strategy for the polls. The leaders of the 26-party grouping only discussed the common minimum programme, but not the crucial seat-sharing matrix. He welcomed the statements of the leaders that they would put in sincere efforts to give a stable government at the Centre. “Let’s wait and watch,” Gowda said.

Asked if JDS would form an alliance with BJP, Gowda said, “Who to talk to? BJP is yet to announce its state party president. We are planning to fight the Lok Sabha elections alone. The core committee headed by GT Devegowda will tour all constituencies and decide the candidates. The committee will also develop strategies to take on the national parties in the elections. I will visit some districts, including Hassan, during campaigning.”

He said no JDS MLAs or leaders are quitting the party. “I will continue efforts to save the only regional party in Karnataka, till my last breath,” he added.

Cauvery issue

Taking exception to the state releasing water to Tamil Nadu despite facing a severe drought, Gowda alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar has directed senior irrigation officials not to share any information. “I called up the irrigation department, but senior officials expressed their helplessness, saying it is difficult to give the figures. The chief minister has failed to order a probe into alleged irregularities in BBMP during Congress- JDS coalition government in the state,” he added.

