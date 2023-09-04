Karnataka government looks for solution to drought, plans series of meetings

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka facing a rain deficit in June, July and August, the state government has called a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday to deliberate on the drought situation.

On September 12 and 13, the deputy commissioners, ZP CEOs and district ministers of all 30 districts will meet to discuss the challenges facing the state with a focus on the spectre of drought. The government is also expected to get feedback from the ground on the ongoing development works. The actual physical and financial developments are expected to be the focus of this meeting. The government will also check if the budgetary plans and programmes have been concretized into action. The cabinet will also meet on Thursday to discuss the failure of the monsoon in over 100 taluks and receive feedback.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are expected to participate in a meeting on Monday where they will involve the key ‘growth engine departments’ -- PWD, Urban Development, Water Resources, Minor Irrigation, Social Welfare, RDPR, Medical Education and Planning and Statistics. In this meeting too, drought will be the primary focus, said sources in the CMO.

As the government holds meetings and strategises, BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath, who was appointed as a one-man commission by then CM SM Krishna to tackle the drought, had a different take. “In 2003 and 2004, I had suggested cutting 50% of what is spent on ministers and wasteful expenditure, reducing 10% salary and pension of politicians and bureaucrats and no personal cars for them. All these helped raise Rs 7,000 crore.’’ Sources asked if now is the time for drastic measures like 2003-4

