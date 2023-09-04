Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Tension over wearing burqa at exam centre

Officials said the girls agreed and removed the burqas in the reserved classroom before attending the test.

Women wearing burqa. (Photo | EPS, Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE:  Confusion prevailed for some time at an examination centre in Hosapete after two girls entered the exam hall wearing burqas at Hosapete Government Girls’ High School on Sunday. The girls had come to take the Teachers Eligibility Test.

Officials said the girls agreed and removed the burqas in the reserved classroom before attending the test. The parents of the girls asked the officials whether there is any clause against wearing the burqa in the Karnataka Examination Authority rules.

The authorities said that rules are mentioned in the hall ticket and candidates should follow them. The parents were convinced, the officials added.

