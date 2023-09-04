Miscreants on treasure hunt deface Someshwara temple in Karnataka

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Some miscreants on Friday pulled the Shiva idol out of the historic Someshwara temple in Lakkundi. The incident came to light when the temple priest filed a complaint with the police.

The miscreants had removed the Shiva idol and dug the ground to a depth of more than 10ft to check for hidden treasure. Rumours abound in the district that digging on a full moon or no moon night can yield pots of gold or hidden treasures in historical places.

Such events happen every year in Lakkundi, Gajendragad and other parts of the district, which is home to many historic temples. Several astrologers in Gadag and surrounding areas still believe there are many gold and silver coins, and ornamental pots under the idols, where kings and their ministers might have stored their ornaments. This prompts miscreants to uproot idols, hoping to find the hidden treasures.

History lovers and historians have been demanding that the authorities take action. However, as several of these historic structures are not on their lists, they are willing to safeguard only those that come under their supervision.

Temple priest Sidramayya Mayakaramath said, “I came to perform puja on the day after full moon night (noola hunnime) and found Shiva and Basavanna idols were removed, and a pit of more than 10 feet was dug. A similar incident happened in this temple two years ago.”

“This place was once called Somanakatti. There were human settlements here centuries ago, so some people think there are hidden treasures here, and they damage historical structures in their greed for ornaments and treasure,” said some villagers. An archaeological department official said, “We have got information. A case was registered with Gadag Rural police station.”

