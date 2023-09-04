Secure over 20 LS seats for Congress, MB Patil rallies cadres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Campaign panel, led by Medium and Large Industries Minister MB Patil, has started preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Expressing dissatisfaction with the current activities of the campaign committee, Patil pledged to activate it fully for the Lok Sabha elections, after holding deliberations with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

He was speaking at a function held at the Bharat Jodo Hall at the KPCC office to rally the campaign committee office-bearers who had put in efforts during the May 10 Assembly polls in which the Congress registered a thumping majority by winning 135 seats.

He instructed the office-bearers to deliver on the party’s guarantees to the people, which included implementing four key promises within three months of coming to power. The minister said the pending Yuva Nidhi guarantee will be implemented soon. Patil challenged the office-bearers to secure at least 20 LS constituencies in the state during the upcoming elections to validate the party’s commitments.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Congress had played a pivotal role in shaping India over the last 75 years, contrary to claims made by Modi during his nine-year tenure. “Modi did not fulfil his promise of bringing black money stashed in foreign banks and depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account,” he added.

Patil underscored the Congress’ illustrious history of championing India’s freedom struggle and the subsequent nation-building efforts. “BJP leaders, including Modi, should first understand this. Congress leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, have taken the country to great heights through meaningful work.” He pointed out that 95% of the country’s dams were constructed under Congress administrations.

The minister also highlighted the Congress’ contribution to key institutions and initiatives such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the milk revolution, agricultural revolution and digital revolution. “Modi is engaging in communal politics while taking credit for our achievements,” he claimed.

Patil said initiatives like the Food Security and Right for Education Acts were revolutionary. He credited former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and former finance minister Manmohan Singh for initiating economic liberalisation in India. Co-chairman of the committee and CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is an aspirant from the party for the Mysuru LS seat, also took part in the event.

