Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: 95 per cent want to switch to Metro rail, says survey

He further added that Outer Ring Road (ORR) has a maximum number of daily commuters, so running faster feeder buses from Purple Line metro stations to tech parks on ORR will make a big difference.

Published: 05th September 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro train

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A survey by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and World Resource Institute (WRI) India has revealed that about 95 per cent of respondents want to shift from personal transport to public transport like Metro Rail. The representatives from these organisations said after the month-long survey, now they want to launch a campaign ‘Personal2Public’ to educate and motivate the public using personal transport to switch over to bus and Metro transport services.

Revathy Ashok, Managing Trustee and CEO, B.PAC, said, “3,855 people were approached for surveys across the city, especially on Outer Ring Road. Ninety-five per cent of them want to switch to Metro Rail. And 70 per cent of the respondents want to switch immediately provided there is connectivity between home and workplace.”

Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI India, said, “The only long-term solution to our traffic problem is public transport. The year 2023 is going to be a milestone year for Brand Bengaluru, as Metro connects Whitefield to the rest of the city. #Personal2Public is a citizen’s movement with active participation from corporates, auto unions and citizen groups. We are working together to improve first and last-mile access by collaborating with government agencies.”

He further added that Outer Ring Road (ORR) has a maximum number of daily commuters, so running faster feeder buses from Purple Line metro stations to tech parks on ORR will make a big difference. Our sincere appeal to commuters is to adopt public transport starting at least two days a week.”

Vikram Rai, president of Bengaluru Apartments Federation, said the survey team recently met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and sought the government’s support for the campaign and gave recommendations urging the government to appeal to the public to switch to public transport at least twice a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B.PAC Metro Rail personal transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp