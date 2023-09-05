CM Siddaramaiah to meet experts for separate law on ‘honour’ killings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Condemning ‘honour’ killing cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appreciated The New Indian Express for its report on the subject, and is planning to meet various stakeholders to frame a separate stringent law to deter such crimes.

Responding to the article ‘Killing Honour In The Name of Honour Killings’ published in The New Indian Express on September 4, Siddaramaiah said the crime comes under IPC Section 302, which is not sufficient, and the law needs to be strengthened and made more stringent.

In a response to TNIE, the CM said “These are not honour killings, but dishonour killings. Such acts are a shame to society. This needs a social and legal solution. At present, as per the law, it is booked under IPC 302. Most of the victims in the name of honour killing are girls”.

“In order to discuss how to make the law more stringent to deal with honour killing, we will conduct a meeting with women activists, women organisations and legal experts. Based on the outcome of the discussion, we will take it forward,” he said.

Killings in the name of purity are always impure & a disgrace to our society. Active participation of all the stakeholders is required to enforce & strengthen social & legal remedies.



Let us all condemn the 'Honour Killings' with one voice!!



Thank you @NewIndianXpress… pic.twitter.com/wRFWeDSTDs — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 4, 2023

He also appreciated TNIE’s effort and concern in highlighting honour killings. Sharing it on his social media X account, Siddaramaiah stated, “Killings in the name of purity are always impure and a disgrace to our society. Active participation of all stakeholders is required to enforce and strengthen social and legal remedies. Let us all condemn the ‘Honour Killings’ with one voice!!” He posted, “Thank you The New Indian Express for joining us in voicing our concerns against Honour Killing”.

