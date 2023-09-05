IISc & RIM share recommendations to incentivise public transport

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

To nudge people towards sustainable modes of travel, the government needs to make sure that personal modes are made unattractive. Area Parking Plans prepared in compliance with the Parking Policy for Bengaluru should be implemented to regulate parking in the city and parking charges must be imposed at all parking locations in the city. ‘Congestion Pricing’ could be imposed on road users travelling during congested hours or to congested areas. Imposing high lifetime tax on vehicles based on the various costs associated with owning and using a vehicle.

These are some of the major policy recommendations submitted to the government and shared with TNIE on Monday in the report titled “Brand Bengaluru - Agile & Sustainable Mobility for All” drafted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Ramaiah Institute of Management (RIM) who were selected as academic partners for the ‘mobility vertical’ under the Brand Bengaluru campaign spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Out of 10,479 initial responses received online in June, the empty, irrelevant, and duplicate responses were removed, making the final response 6,075. After analysing the citizen responses they were divided into 3 overarching themes- ‘Active Mobility’, ‘Bus and Metro’, ‘Road and Traffic’ with 3 sub-categories- ‘Infrastructure and Maintenance’, ‘Policy Interventions’ and ‘Behavioural interventions’. Further to the citizen inputs, a stakeholder consultation meeting was held at IISc to get additional inputs to give final recommendations to meet the objective of the Brand Bengaluru Campaign.

"Bengaluru needs to develop an up-to-date Master Plan and Comprehensive Mobility Plan that would clearly focus on the predefined development goals, through proper scientific research and understanding of what the city might face in the upcoming years", the report recommended.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) bill passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in December 2022 needs to come into action immediately. Last-mile connectivity should start to improve in the city through the provision of feeder bus services, and increased connectivity of pedestrian and cyclist facilities. Implementation of multi-modal integration and station accessibility plans around station areas should be prioritized, were some of the policy recommendations.

Mobility Expert and IISC Prof (Dr) Ashish Verma, who along with Prof (Dr) Megha Verma who prepared the report told TNIE, "The report summarizes the outcomes of the citizens' comments received by the state government and stakeholder feedback. I truly hope that the report will help the government take the right initiatives to make Bengaluru a sustainable and livable city, which is what should be the real essence of Brand Bengaluru."

Mixed land use development should be promoted to reduce the trip distances people need to travel to access jobs, shopping etc. Short-distance travel by walking and cycling within neighborhoods should be encouraged through improved infrastructure for walking and cycling, and disincentivizing vehicle use by levying parking charges for all motorized vehicles using designated parking spaces.

Some of the major specific policy recommendations under Public Transport are :

- Increasing the trip modal share of public transportation through various government initiatives

- Implementation of revenue-sharing arrangements between BMTC and BMRCL as an efficient tactic for raising feeder service profitability.

- Provide incentives to those who use public transport and reduce private sector parking spaces.

- Bus lanes and signal priority for buses should be implemented on all major arterials with a high frequency of bus services to ensure bus travel is reliable and fast for users.

- Implementation of suburban rail in Bengaluru should be prioritized and extension of suburban rail services to areas around Bengaluru like Mysuru, Tumkur, Kolar, Hosur, Devanahalli etc. should be planned which would reduce vehicle traffic coming from these areas into Bengaluru.

