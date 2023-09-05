Home States Karnataka

Tiger mauls 10-year-old to death at Nagarhole

Three tigers in a playful mood at Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve in Mysuru district of Karnataka. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  A tiger mauled a 10-year-old boy to death at the Metikuppe forest range under the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve on Monday. The boy, Charan Nayak from the Banjara community, was a resident of Kallahatti village in HD Kote taluk.

The police said the boy was resting under a tree when the tiger attacked him and dragged him. Charan’s father Krishnakar was working at a nearby farm, but could not save him. The mutilated body was later found near the farm. 

Shocked residents demanded forest officials to capture the tiger. HD Kote Banjara Mahasabha leader Krishna Nayak blamed the Forest Department for Charan’s death. “Despite villagers complaining about tiger movement in the area, foresters failed to take action. The department must provide proper compensation to the victim’s family,” he said.  The principal chief conservator of forests ordered Nagarhole foresters to capture the tiger.

