22 die in man-animal conflicts since April in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with forest department officials in the wake of increasing cases of man-animal conflict.

At the meeting, it was highlighted that from the month of April to September 5 this year, 22 people have lost their lives, after coming in conflict with tigers, elephants, leopards, sloth bears and wild boars.

The CM directed the forest officials to ensure that all measures are in place to address the issue and also food and water are made available inside forests. At the meeting held at the CM’s home office Krishna, it was also pointed out that rain scarcity was another cause for the rise in conflicts.

Siddaramaiah also directed officials to look into the applications made under the Forest Rights Act. Siddaramaiah added that there should be an inspection of the afforestation undertaken so far, and to ascertain how many plants have survived, and the locations be geo-tagged.

Khandre apprised the CM that 148 people had died in the last five-and-half years due to man-elephant conflict alone. He also appealed to the state and Centre to release more funds for rail barricades and to strengthen elephant corridors.

Earlier in the day, Khandre held a closed-door meeting with forest department officials on the man-elephant conflict. Speaking to the media, Khandre said directions have been issued to clear all encroachments along elephant corridors.

Also, stern action should be taken against quarrying and mining units set up in and around the forest boundaries. Khandre added that criminal cases will be registered against those indulging in mining activities in and around the forest areas. Action will also be taken against forest officers found guilty of offences.

