Congress workers will be made chiefs of boards and corporations, says DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that opportunities will be given to Congress workers to serve as heads of government boards and corporations. He was replying to reporters’ queries on the party MLAs’ demand to appoint them as chairpersons of boards and corporations, at Kanakapura near here.

Shivakumar said the MLAs are also leaders of the party and there is nothing wrong with their demand. “Not everyone is demanding a position. Only 15-20 MLAs have put forth their demand. We will appoint 15 MLAs to boards and corporations. Party workers will be appointed to the remaining boards and corporations. The workers will head the boards and corporations for two years,” he added.

Shivakumar said that his first priority is for Ramanagara and then Kanakapura, his home constituency when it comes to development works. He was responding to a question on the controversy surrounding the state government’s decision to shift the proposed government medical college from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) campus at Ramanagara to Kanakapura.

“When HD Kumaraswamy was chief minister, he had announced in the budget that a medical college would be established in Kanakapura. Even tenders had been invited and only the groundbreaking ceremony was pending. Whatever is required for Ramanagara will be done. And the same applies to Kanakapura. Our first preference is Ramanagara and then Kanakapura,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

‘QUALITY EDUCATION’

DyCM DK Shivakumar said the state government has plans to bring in revolutionary changes in the education sector. “Quality education is our priority. We will come up with plans to provide quality education to children in rural areas on par with their counterparts in cities. We are chalking out a plan to make this possible by using CSR funds and encouraging private institutions to adopt schools in rural areas. We are in talks with experts in this regard,” he added.

