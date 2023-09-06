Harassed PU student succumbs to burns

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A 17-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital after allegedly attempting suicide over an obscene video made by two classmates, died on Monday. It’s alleged that the PU student from Jagaluru Taluk was blackmailed by two students and tried to end her life.

She was admitted to the Taluk Hospital and later was shifted to Davanagere District Hospital for treatment. Later, she was taken to a private hospital in Manipal for further treatment but succumbed. During the treatment, the girl had given a video statement which went viral on social media.

She had alleged that two youths who had become her friends, had mixed some inebriated substance in the food bought from a bakery and she became unconscious after eating it. They allegedly made an obscene video of her and harassed her using the video, which forced her to self-immolate, police sources said.

In the video, she said that no one else should face what she faced, and action should be taken against those who forced her to commit suicide.

Police sources said, “A POCSO case was registered at Jagaluru police station on August 31. The girl who attempted suicide by setting her ablaze alleged that the two students were harassing her by calling her regularly.” The police said the accused had been arrested.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

