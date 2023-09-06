It rains Maliyappas, Maliyavvas in these villages   

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: In more than 15 villages in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district, every house has a man or woman named Maliyappa or Maliyavva. This tradition that has been followed for over a century is to please the rain god and prevent drought in this arid region.

At least one member of the family is named Maliyappa or Maliyavva here, and with this, there are hundreds of villagers with these names in the 15 villages. Mali means rain and yappa or yamma are colloquial terms used to address the elderly in North Karnataka.

The villagers are devotees of Male Malleshwar, the reigning deity of a temple by the same name at Vajrabandi village in Yelburga taluk which is 41 km from Koppal town. Situated on the outskirts of the village on top of a small hill, this old, small temple is one of the most famous religious places in the region. There is a lake near the shrine, and people who visit the temple carry a small amount of water from it to pour into their fields as they believe it blesses them with good crops.

Veeresh Malipatil, a resident of Vajrabandi, said, “The Male Malleshwar fair was held a few days ago, and hundreds of people from surrounding villages took part. That day, the village witnessed rain for some half an hour. Male Malleshwar is a rain god, who has been blessing the region every year. This year, the monsoon was late, but farmers were not scared as they had a strong belief in the deity.

Some sowed green gram and got profit too, while farmers from other regions suffered losses. Some may call it a coincidence, but we all believe in our rain God.”

An agricultural official from Koppal said, “We have heard about it. The region witnessed scanty rainfall, but some farmers got profit this time too. We cannot believe that God blessed them with rain, but they made a good decision and they profited.”

