Karnataka HC to actor Ganesh: Construct in eco-zone, but at own risk

Published: 06th September 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court permitted actor Ganesh aka Ganesh Kisan to go ahead with the construction in a village of Bandipur’s eco-sensitive zone subject to further orders by the court.

The permit comes after a request to the court by the actor to allow him to continue the construction work. 
Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order recently after recording the submission made by Ganesh’s counsel, who filed a plethora of documents along with a memo that prima facie should the existence of permanent buildings arguably of the recent past in and around the subject village. 

While permitting, the court said if the construction proves to be permanent and therefore is impermissible in the light of the Supreme Court decision, then Ganesh runs the risk of consequences. 

Further, the petitioner agrees that he may continue with construction subject to further orders of the court and that he would not plead any equity on the basis of such construction.

The Advocate General submitted that the authorities do not have any objection whatsoever, should the construction be of a temporary nature in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court. A further hearing will be held on September 12.

