KPCC plans event in Ramanagara to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that as the cabinet meeting is scheduled on Thursday, the ministers will be asked to hold the programme on Friday.

Published: 06th September 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To mark one year of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is holding a programme in Ramanagara on Thursday in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders will take part.

Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said to mark the anniversary of the yatra, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold programmes across the country.

“As part of it, the state Congress has organised a walk in Ramanagara. It was decided to hold the event in Bengaluru but I advised the CM to shift the venue as it would have affected traffic,” Shivakumar, who is also the president of the state Congress said, adding that Siddaramaiah would be walking with members of the public for an hour in Ramanagara.

Further, Shivakumar said that as the cabinet meeting is scheduled on Thursday, the ministers will be asked to hold the programme on Friday. “The walk will be organised in all district centres,” he added.

