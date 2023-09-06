Renaming India not required: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slamming the attempts to change the name of the country from India to Bharat, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said there was no need to rename the country. The chief minister said that the country is referred to as India in the Constitution, and it is the name agreed upon by all.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, he will oppose the move. Shivakumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government are making attempts to change the name of India to Bharat as they are scared of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Speaking to reporters at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on Tuesday, Shivakumar said that the BJP was going to lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“There is India on our currency notes. They are trying to change this. We are all Indians. It is not fair to change the name and this also shows they fear losing the polls. They have many such thoughts... it is scary... I shall speak about it on some other platform” he said. “Such politics will not stay long. They cannot be in power for long. Do not make such moves,” he urged the Centre. On the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the DyCM said that the idea was born in Bengaluru and the change began in Bengaluru.

