SSLC, PU students can face three board exams 

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday announced that three board examinations will be conducted for SSLC (10th standard) and second PU (12th standard) students from the academic year 2023-24.

This is to reduce stress and burden on students. With the new changes, “Supplementary Examination” will be renamed as “Annual Examination 1,2,3”.

Calling it a “student-friendly” system, officials of the education department said the new rules will help students improve their scores and retain the best marks out of the three board exams. All three exams will be held with uniformity in the content. In the earlier system, one annual exam and one supplementary exam were conducted.

Students can choose the best subject-wise score

If a student passed the II PU examination but was not satisfied with the marks obtained in any of the subjects, he did not have the option to take the exam again. The “Supplementary Examination” was only for those who failed or were absent from the main board exam.

But with the new rule, students can choose the best subject-wise score among the marks obtained in all three attempts. The previous system accepted only supplementary exam scores as the final one.

While announcing this at the Teachers’ Day celebrations at Vidhana Soudha, Madhu said, “In total marks, even if students fail in a few subjects, the minimum required marks will be considered as aggregate. This step has been taken to boost confidence among students.”

The board informed that clear guidelines for students regarding the revised system will be issued through a circular. Students will also be provided with a “bridge course” to make up for the missed classes in the initial month.

