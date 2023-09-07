Ballari district records lowest rainfall in 10 yrs for August month

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari district recorded a 45 per cent deficit rainfall in August, which is the highest for the month in the last 10 years. As a drought-like situation is looming over the district, farmers are struggling to save their crops.

Paddy being a major crop here that requires large amounts of water, the growers are irrigating their fields by getting water from tractors. The most affected are Ballari, Siruguppa, Kampli and Kurugodu taluks.

In a normal year, the water is supplied to these fields through the Tungabhadra canal. But with the deficient rainfall this year, the authorities have failed to release water into the canal.

“Agricultural activities have been done in 1,78,97 hectares. This year, there has been only 176 mm of rain, while the average is 276 mm. Last year, the district received 795 mm, which was 30 per cent higher than the normal. This year, it could be difficult to meet even the drinking water needs of the district,” said an agriculture officer, who wished not to be identified.

Shantakumar S, a farmer from Kurugodu, said they are struggling to save their crops. The government should assess crop damage and announce the compensation soon, he added. The district received good rainfall in the last two days, but that is not sufficient to overcome an impending drought-like situation, the agriculture officer said.

