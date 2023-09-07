Cabinet approval likely for drought-hit taluks today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is likely to give its approval to declare 62 taluks as drought-hit, as per the norms set by the Centre. The cabinet subcommittee had identified 62 taluks out of 113 that have received less rain this year.

The subcommittee, headed by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, had stated that of the 113 taluks where ground truth surveys were conducted, 62 met the norms set by the Union government. The situation in 51 taluks worsened after the survey was conducted in August.

These talks will now be considered for a resurvey. Apart from these, 83 more have been identified as rain-deficient taluks and they will also be considered for the survey.

Government sources said they are likely to bring this matter before the cabinet, which is expected to give its nod for a survey for all 134 taluks, including the 51 that have to be resurveyed. With the state government implementing four of its five guarantees announced in the election manifesto, the cabinet is likely to discuss financial management and the status of implementation.

While the government is still struggling to get an additional 5 kg of rice per beneficiary, which was announced under its Anna Bhagya scheme, the cabinet is expected to approve the distribution of rice among beneficiaries of drought-hit taluks, instead of money. At present, the government is giving money for the additional 5 kg of rice as sufficient grains are not available.

