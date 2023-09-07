Congress misusing police to target BJP workers, says Karnataka state BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing the Congress government of misusing the police department to threaten and harass BJP workers who voice their opinions on social media, a BJP delegation met DG&IGP Alok Mohan, demanding him to instruct officers not to harass the party workers.

A delegation of BJP leaders, including party state general secretary N Ravikumar, MLA Ravi Subramanya and others, submitted the petition to the state police chief, stating that there were several instances where the police had booked BJP workers and supporters under non-cognisable and non-bailable cases over social media posts. The delegation alleged that policemen in plain clothes raided the houses of workers at midnight and arrested them.

“There are cases where workers were taken to the police station and illegally detained for a day or two without any case and then released,” the BJP leaders alleged, adding that the police were treating the social media posts like an act of terror and anti-national activities.

The petition further stated that junior police officers have maintained that they were following the instructions of higher-ups.

