Counterfeit number plates lack safety features like HSRP plates, says National Road Safety Council member 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the state government making it mandatory for all old vehicles registered before April 2019 to install High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP), Kamaljeet Soi, a Member of the National Road Safety Council, Government of India and Chairman of NGO Rahaat has appealed the state government to take measures to curb counterfeit number plates.

According to the state government’s notification issued on August 17, all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, should mandatorily affix HSRP before November 17, or will be penalised. Addressing media here on Wednesday, Soi said “Counterfeit number plates do not have unique laser codes, and updated in the VAHAN portal of the Transport Department, a key feature of HSRP plates. They also lack other security and safety features of HSRP such as high visibility in low light due to retro-reflectivity.”

In states where HSRP has been implemented thoroughly, it has been observed that the driving behaviour has improved overall, post affixation of HSRPs as the number plates are caught by traffic cameras and drivers tend to be more careful. It has also led to a decrease in crimes involving vehicles, Soi added.

“The HSRP directly contributes to national security by enhancing vehicle safety and security, while curbing vehicle-related criminal activities. HSRP manufacturers authorized by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) are the sole suppliers to authorized dealers. A unified web portal www.siam.in allows vehicle owners to order HSRPs, select dealer locations and choose convenient dates and times for affixation. Affixing HSRPs is a cashless transaction, with fees payable online,” Soi said.

