Experts not pleased with 3 board exam rule in Karnataka, says no discussion with stakeholders held

BENGALURU: With the new norms for examinations coming into effect from the academic year 2023-24, experts, parents and students are unsure of how the officials will implement the three annual exams. Though a positive move, experts believed that the government could have looked at better methods to help reduce students' burden and discussed with various stakeholders before making a decision.

“Conducting more number of exams will not help students. We need to enable them to learn more through comprehensive and continuous learning methods,” said Niranjan Aradhya, Educationist. He added that the government could have looked at improving the student-teacher ratio in government schools which is at 1:75 in many parts of Karnataka and done away with exams altogether.

He added, “Introducing systems to just declare students pass is not imparting education and will be of no help in the long run.”

On Tuesday, in a major revamp the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) decided to introduce three board exams for State Secondary Leaving Certificates (SSLC)- 10th Standard and II Pre University College (PUC)-12 Standard from the academic year 2023-24. Replacing the ‘Main’ and ‘Supplementary Exam,’ the three exams will be called Annual Exam 1,2,3’ through which students can retain their best marks subject-wise.

“The new system is a positive move for students who fail the first exam, however, this will also lead to more stress on other students to keep improving their performance. Parents will put more pressure to get better marks,” said Sashi Kumar D, General Secretary Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS). He added that two annual exams could have been a better policy. “ With only 15-20 days gap, how will the student improve their performance if they can’t do it one entire year?” Kumar questioned.

Some experts also opined that the new system will boost confidence in students as they won’t clear exams through the ‘Supplementary system.’ Ganesh Bhhatta, Former Principal of MES Teachers College said, “The inferior feeling of passing through supplementary will be gone. This is a welcome move. However, the problem is execution. It will be very tedious for KSEAB to conduct three exams and reevaluation within a small time frame.” He added that it would need meticulous planning between KSEAB and higher institutions.

Some experts also anticipated that the new method would only be beneficial to failed students as many will not waste time in improving scores, instead, the government should have introduced newer pedagogy methods.

