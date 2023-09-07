ISRO releases 3D images of lunar surface

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a day after Vikram lander was put to sleep, the Indian Space Research Organisation has released 3D images of the lunar surface. The visual was created using a combination of two images called ‘Anaglyph’ produced through the NavCam Stereo onboard the Pragyaan rover.

“Anaglyph is a simple visualization of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images. The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover,” said ISRO on platform X on Tuesday.

This image of the moon is unique as the left channel displays the red channel and the right channel showcases the green and blue channels. This combination leads to an image of Vikram from multiple viewpoints. The NavCam is used for better perception of the terrain on the moon to avoid craters and mounds.

ISRO said, “In this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions.”

Scientists also recommended wearing red and cyan glasses to view the image in 3D. The NavCam on the rover was developed by ISRO’s Laboratory For Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) and the data processing was carried out by the Space Applications Centre (SAC).

